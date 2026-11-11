In Germany, Kia won three 2026 Golden Steering Wheel awards — the electric EV2 and EV5 models, as well as the K4 Sportswagon, received honors in their classes. This is the first time in the award’s 50-year history that a non-European automaker has won three awards in a single year, Electrek reports.

How the winners were selected

The award is organized by AUTO BILD and BILD am SONNTAG. This year, 90 new car models were nominated for the award. Readers selected 27 finalists — three cars in each of nine categories — after which they were evaluated by celebrities and automotive industry experts.

The tests took place at the DEKRA-Lausitzring track. The jury assessed handling, comfort, ease of use, quality, everyday practicality, as well as the environmental performance and value offered by the cars.

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Winners in three classes

The electric compact SUV Kia EV2 won in the “Best car costing up to €30,000” category. The model, developed specifically for the European market, is 4.06 meters long, has a trunk capacity of up to 403 liters, and a range of up to 453 km under the WLTP cycle.

The Kia EV5 was named the best among compact SUVs, ahead of the Audi Q3 and Cupra Formentor VZ5. The vehicle is offered in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions; its stated range exceeds 550 km, while the maximum trailer weight reaches 1,800 kg depending on the trim.

Kia’s third award went to the K4 Sportswagon in the compact class. This model outperformed the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo and Cupra Born.

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