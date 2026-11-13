South Korean automaker Kia plans to invest $2 billion in a second manufacturing plant in India to increase vehicle production in one of the world’s largest car markets. The new facility is to be built in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, where the company already has a plant built in 2019.

Memorandum with the state authorities

Kia’s Indian unit has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh state government on the construction of the new plant. As Korea Herald reports, production at the facility is expected to begin in early 2030.

The new plant’s planned annual capacity will be 200,000 vehicles. Once it becomes operational, Kia’s total production capacity in India will exceed 600,000 vehicles per year.

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Expanding presence in India

Kia currently sells the Seltos, Sonet, Syros, Carens, Carens Clavis and Carnival models on the Indian market. The investment is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s broader plans to strengthen its presence in India, which ranks third in the world by the size of its car market after China and the United States.

In October, the automotive conglomerate announced plans to invest $15.5 billion in India during 2026–2032.

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