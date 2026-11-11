Kia has opened orders in the United Kingdom for two new versions of the PV5 electric van — the PV5 Chassis and PV5 Cargo L2/H2. Electrek reports.

The PV5 is Kia's first fully electric van under its Platform Beyond Vehicle line. The vehicle is built on Hyundai Motor's modular E-GMP.S platform, which allows for different body types.

Chassis for conversion

The PV5 Chassis version is intended for further conversion. In the United Kingdom, such work is offered by TGS Automotive Group, including Dropside flatbed, Tipper dump truck, or Box van variants.

The model is available only with a 71.2 kWh battery, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 416 km. The chassis is 4,610 mm long, 1,895 mm wide, and 1,935 mm high, with a 2,995 mm wheelbase. Its turning radius is 5.5 metres. The cabin has two seats, a 12.9-inch navigation screen, a 7.5-inch driver display, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

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The chassis supports DC fast charging at up to 120 kW: charging the battery from 10% to 80% is expected to take about 30 minutes. With 11 kW AC charging, replenishing the charge from 10% to 100% takes approximately six hours and 30 minutes. The payload of the Dropside version reaches 633 kg, while that of the Tipper is 561 kg. The PV5 Chassis price in Britain starts at £32,916, including the expected £5,000 Zero Emission Van Grant.

Taller cargo van

The PV5 Cargo L2/H2 is 4,695 mm long, 1,895 mm wide, and 2,200 mm high, with a 2,995 mm wheelbase. Thanks to the higher roof, the cargo compartment has an interior height of 1,815 mm and a volume of 5.2 cubic metres.

The new van is offered in three- and four-door configurations with two or three seats. Three-door versions can carry up to 630 kg, while four-door versions with two sliding doors can carry up to 600 kg. Both variants can tow a trailer weighing up to 1,500 kg. In the United Kingdom, the PV5 Cargo L2/H2 is also available only with a 71.2 kWh battery, with a WLTP range of up to 239 miles. The base two-seat Essential trim starts at £35,016, including the grant.

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