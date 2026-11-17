Visitors to the websites of 178 major organizations, including Zoom, BBC, CNN, HSBC and IKEA, may have been affected by malicious JavaScript code distributed through a compromised third-party web platform. Anadolu Agency reports, citing cybersecurity company Report URI.

Which services were affected

According to Report URI, the incident on Tuesday also affected Salesforce, GitLab, Equifax, Air France-KLM, cryptocurrency wallet manufacturer Ledger and streaming service Peacock through the Optimizely web experimentation platform. The incident was linked to malicious code delivered through an external service.

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Capabilities of the malicious code

The malware could intercept payment card data, replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses with addresses controlled by attackers, and steal browser cookies and screenshots. On iPhone and iPad, the injected code, according to Report URI, additionally delivered the Coruna and DarkSword exploit kits for iOS. The company also said that confirmed transactions had already demonstrated cryptocurrency theft linked to the attack.

Most of the malicious code was removed shortly after it was discovered. As of 21:52 UTC on Monday, the infected script remained in only one of 188 affected code snippets, while at 20:56 UTC it had been detected in 169 snippets.

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