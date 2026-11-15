A cyberattack on Maileva, the digital division of the French postal group La Poste, compromised the personal data of approximately 22 million people. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing French media.

The attack was detected in September

According to the newspapers Le Figaro and La Tribune, a large-scale intrusion into Maileva's systems occurred in mid-September. The company operates within the Docaposte digital division, which is part of La Poste Group.

According to the cybersecurity platform Cyberattaque.org, the incident affected social housing operators, including Flandre Opale Habitat and Alteal, as well as medical laboratories and patients of Foch Hospital in Suresnes.

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What data may have been accessible

According to media reports, the attackers gained access to the contents of certain payment reminder letters. They may have contained invoice numbers, treatment dates, and outstanding debt amounts.

Maileva reported the incident to the French data protection authority CNIL and filed a criminal complaint. The company said it had notified all affected corporate clients in accordance with legal requirements. The investigation is ongoing.

Maileva serves more than 70,000 corporate clients and handles the sending of payslips, invoices, and registered correspondence. French media called the leak one of the largest recorded in the country.

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