In South Korea, a cyberattack on the online portal of Yonsei University in Seoul resulted in the leak of personal data belonging to approximately 10,000 current and former students, as well as faculty members. International students are also among those affected, Korea Herald reports.

What data was compromised

The university confirmed that student and faculty identification numbers, names, department affiliation data, mobile phone numbers, email addresses and passwords were compromised. At the same time, the university said the leak did not involve resident registration numbers, foreigner registration numbers or passport data.

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University response

According to the university's Office of Information and Communications, the incident first became known at around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The university then shut down the relevant server. At 10:04 a.m. on Wednesday, the university detected another attempted breach.

Yonsei University said it had blocked the source of the breach and asked authorities to conduct an investigation. A university representative said the number of people affected is expected to rise. From 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, those affected were able to check on the university's official website exactly which of their data had been compromised. The university also apologized for the incident and promised to take measures to prevent similar cases.

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