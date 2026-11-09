In Estonia, a cyberattack this week caused the temperature in the refrigerators of one Selver supermarket to rise to 50°C. Similar incidents were recorded in 11 European countries, ERR News reports.

AI makes attacks easier to prepare

Tanel Tammet, a professor of computer science at Tallinn University of Technology, said that cyber threats have changed significantly over the past year. According to him, artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to find vulnerabilities in security systems and create malicious software. This makes it possible to prepare attacks faster and enables people without specialized technical training to carry them out.

Cybercriminals also exploit software vulnerabilities and employee mistakes. Among the most common ways of gaining access to systems are phishing emails and weak passwords.

Hospitals prepare for disruptions

Kristjan Hinn, head of information security at the North Estonia Medical Centre, said that the hospital records hundreds of thousands of attempted attacks every month, most of which are blocked by automated systems. The centre's analysts investigate between 200 and 300 incidents per month, and about 10% of them require action by the hospital.

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The medical institution conducted training for a scenario in which all information systems would be unavailable for several days. Hospital operations depend on interconnected laboratory and radiology systems, medical images and examination data, although medical care can also be provided without digital systems, but less effectively.

Recovery after incidents

Mai Kraft, head of the cybersecurity centre at Estonia's Information System Authority, noted that it is generally impossible to fully protect against cyber incidents. In her opinion, the state and businesses need to prepare for a rapid recovery of operations: the state can set requirements, monitor their implementation and provide consultations, while companies must invest in their own protection.

ERR also reports that in France this week, hackers gained access to refrigerated storage containing blood samples and plasma bags for transfusions and pharmaceutical production. The temperature there rose from minus 30°C to 110°C. After similar incidents, the North Estonia Medical Centre checked its own systems.

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