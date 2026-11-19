Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks reported that the number of incidents it detects is approximately ten times higher than it was four months ago. As Politico Europe reports, authorities link the wave of instability to the ability of new artificial intelligence tools to identify vulnerabilities in existing code that malicious actors can exploit.

Helmut Reisinger, the European head of Palo Alto Networks, said that constant attacks and vulnerability alerts could become the new normal. According to the publication, internal services of EU institutions stopped working due to a large-scale cyberattack involving AI. Earlier, disruptions were also reported at U.S. national security institutions, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and Microsoft globally.

Pressure on open-source code

The condition of core open-source software components, which are often maintained by small teams and volunteers, is of particular concern. In October, cybersecurity agencies warned of serious vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language, which, according to Politico Europe, powers 70% of the web. This week, similar alerts also spread regarding Java and NGINX.

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The PHP Foundation, established in 2021, has two full-time employees and 13 contractors. Foundation board member Nils Adermann noted that critical technical knowledge is often concentrated with people who work on projects in their free time and may suddenly become unavailable. The identified PHP issues ultimately did not lead to catastrophic consequences: some organizations updated or temporarily shut down their systems, while some vulnerabilities proved more difficult to exploit than expected.

Funding and false signals

Foundations supporting open source receive funds from government grants and donations from technology companies. The Linux Foundation's Alpha Omega project, supported by Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, provided funding that ultimately helped fully identify and eliminate PHP vulnerabilities. Germany's Sovereign Tech Agency invested €205,000 in PHP in 2023–2024 and committed to provide another €223,680 in 2025–2026.

At the same time, Adermann said that only a small share of companies that depend on PHP provide financial assistance. ENISA Executive Director Juhan Lepassaar said that AI also generates false or exaggerated vulnerability reports. ENISA is compiling a list of the most critical open-source components whose security, according to Lepassaar, should be strengthened with the help of specialists or AI tools.

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