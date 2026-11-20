In the United States, White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, The Independent reports, citing Axios. The White House did not immediately comment on the information.

Search for a successor

Cairncross heads the Office of the National Cyber Director and is responsible for US federal government policy and strategy in cybersecurity. According to Axios, citing sources, he had not planned to remain in the position for another two years.

Axios reports that Cairncross is leaving now so that the White House has sufficient time for the Senate to confirm his successor before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Technical disruptions

According to Axios, Cairncross’s departure is amicable. Reports of it emerged after this month’s US midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump’s Republican Party lost its majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The personnel change comes amid recent technical disruptions that affected aviation, the banking sector and US national security systems. Senior officials have repeatedly said that these incidents are unrelated to the personnel change and were not the result of cyberattacks.

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