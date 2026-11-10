In the United Kingdom, several women have accused comedian, writer and former Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams of using his celebrity status for sexual contact with young female fans and behaving inappropriately toward women at work. Walliams denies any wrongdoing, The Guardian reports following a joint investigation with ITV News.

Accounts from Alex and Jade

One of the journalists’ sources, identified as Alex, said she met Walliams in 2004 at a fan meeting, when she was 15 and he was 32. According to her, she gave the comedian her scripts and contact details, after which he called her, supported her ambition to become a comedy writer and offered help.

Alex claims that when she was 17, her correspondence and phone conversations with Walliams became sexual in nature, and that they had sexual contact in the spring of 2006. According to her, the comedian asked her to send photographs, including in underwear, and gave instructions on how to pose. She also described three meetings at Walliams’ apartment in the Belsize Park area of London.

Alex said that all three meetings were consensual, but that because of the difference in age, experience and status, she felt unable to object. She believes Walliams used his influence, while his lawyers called the grooming allegations false.

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Another woman, referred to by the publication as Jade, claims she met Walliams when she was 15. According to her, a few weeks after their first contact, he invited her to his home and initiated sexual contact. Most of the other women who gave evidence for the investigation said they were adults at the time of their interactions with the comedian.

Walliams’ and HarperCollins’ position

Walliams’ lawyers said he believed Alex was 18 when she got back in touch and that he does not remember, nor does he believe, that he asked her to send sexualized photographs. They stressed that the comedian denies persistent behavior and considers their brief relationship voluntary.

In a letter to journalists, Walliams acknowledged that he had at times behaved carelessly toward people with whom he had casual sexual relationships and had not always taken their feelings into account. At the same time, he said he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law.

The allegations also concern his behavior toward women on Britain’s Got Talent and at publisher HarperCollins. According to the investigation, the publisher ended its collaboration with Walliams after concerns about his behavior over several years, including claims of inappropriate sexual relationships with a younger employee and the harassment of another. In September, HarperCollins said it would no longer publish his book catalogue.

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