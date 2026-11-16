The number of international students at US universities this fall decreased by 9% compared with last year, while the number of those who came to the US to study for the first time fell by 15%. The Guardian cites these findings from a survey by the Institute of International Education.

Visas and travel restrictions

More than 800 US colleges and universities took part in the survey. Of these, 88% linked the decline in the number of international students to the visa application process, while 70% linked it to travel restrictions.

The administration of President Donald Trump is tightening immigration policy and changing approaches to higher education. The US Department of Homeland Security proposed requiring educational institutions to pay $70,000 for each participant in the Optional Practical Training, or OPT, program.

The rule has not yet taken effect and is expected to become the subject of lawsuits. At the same time, participation in the OPT program fell by 6% this fall. The administration also finalized a rule limiting international students' stay in the US to four years without separate authorization from federal authorities, but a court temporarily blocked it.

The largest decline was at the graduate level

The most significant decrease was recorded among international students at the graduate level of education, down 15%. In undergraduate programs, the number of international students fell by 3%. The survey also showed a decline in the number of students from India, which sends more students to the US than any other country.

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If OPT opportunities are restricted, 95% of surveyed institutions predict that international students will likely choose other countries for their studies. Researchers at the Institute of International Education also cited growing global competition for students and the high cost of US education among the factors.

Impact on universities and the economy

The Nafsa association, together with JB International, calculated that international students' contribution to the US economy decreased by $2.4 billion this fall. Universities actively recruit students from abroad, including because of tuition revenue.

For example, at Cleveland State University, the number of international students fell by 46% over two years, from 1,542 in fall 2025 to 828 this fall. Provost Nigamanth Sridhar estimated the impact of this decline on the institution's budget at between $2 million and $4 million.

Read the original report in The Guardian.

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