In Germany, the number of adults with excessive debt has risen to 7.36 million. This is 293,000, or just over 4%, more than a year earlier, Tagesschau reports, citing Creditreform's new “Debtors Atlas.” The reference date for the study was October 1.

The share of excessively indebted people among the country's adult population increased by 0.42 percentage points to 10.58%. Creditreform said that private consumers' financial situation had worsened due to the high cost of living, substantial energy and housing costs, and a deteriorating labor market.

The company noted that, due to a new calculation methodology, the current data cannot be directly compared with figures from previous years. At the same time, the 2025 data were retrospectively recalculated using a mathematical-statistical method, making it possible to compare them with the new figures.

Increase among people under 30

According to the study, the most common causes of excessive debt are illness, addiction or accidents, as well as unemployment. The number of excessively indebted people rose particularly noticeably among those under 30, by 5.8% to 1.17 million.

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The largest overall number of people with excessive debt is in the 30-to-49 age group. Patrick-Ludwig Hantzsch, head of economic research at Creditreform, expects the number of excessively indebted consumers to continue increasing next year.

Highest share in Bremen

The highest share of excessively indebted people among all adults was recorded in Bremen, at 15.89%. It was followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 13.19% and Saxony-Anhalt with 13.08%. Bavaria has the lowest figure at 7.58%, followed by Baden-Württemberg at 8.73% and Brandenburg at 9.15%.

At the district level, the lowest shares were recorded in the Bavarian districts of Eichstätt, at 4.75%, and Erlangen-Höchstadt, at 4.99%. Among cities, Gelsenkirchen has the highest figure at 25.43%, followed by Bremerhaven at 23.67%.

Creditreform compiles its “Debtors Atlas” based on anonymized data from official registers, data from online retailers, and other sources. The company takes into account pre-court reminder and collection procedures, compulsory collections or enforcement of judgments, as well as personal bankruptcies. A single debt payment reminder alone does not mean that a person will be classified as excessively indebted.

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