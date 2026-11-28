The number of sabotage incidents in Europe attributed to the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, rose by 16% in the 12 months through September 2026. The use of arson and explosives approximately doubled, according to a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), as reported by The Hill.

Attacks on critical infrastructure

According to the IISS assessment, Russia is waging “non-traditional warfare” against Europe, including through attacks by Russian intelligence services on critical infrastructure. At the same time, the overall amount of recorded activity declined despite the increase in sabotage incidents.

Analysts believe that this campaign has not yet achieved its strategic goal of weakening and disrupting support for Ukraine. European countries continue to provide Ukraine with military aid, while European states’ defense spending in 2025 exceeded Russia’s by 9.6%.

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Risks for Germany and Poland

The IISS considers it highly likely that, among European countries, Russian intelligence services will focus most on Germany and Poland. Their transport, logistics and industrial networks are important for ensuring supplies to Ukraine.

Analysts warned that an incident with a large number of casualties is possible due to the narrowing margin for miscalculation. Such an attack — deliberate or caused by error — could prompt calls for a response and expose differences among European governments.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Russian attacks killed 372 civilians and injured 1,981 people in October. The UN said this was 95% higher than in October 2025.

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