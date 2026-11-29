Firas Bashar Khalsa, who had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the October 23 attack, died on the morning of November 29. Following this, the death toll from the attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George in Jordan rose to 10.

Death of the wounded man

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate reported Khalsa’s death in a statement carried by the state-run Petra agency. According to Anadolu Agency, he had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The attack and sentences

The attack occurred on October 23 in the city of Karak during a funeral at the Church of Saint George. Armed men opened fire on those attending the ceremony. Initially, nine people were reported dead and 34 injured.

On November 15, Jordan’s State Security Court sentenced three defendants to death for carrying out the attack. Two other defendants received six years in prison each.

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