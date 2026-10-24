The death toll from an attack on a Greek Orthodox church in the Jordanian village of Hammud in Karak Governorate has risen to nine after two wounded people died. Jordanian Health Minister Ibrahim al-Bdour told AFP, The Hindu reports.

Deaths of the wounded

According to the minister, another victim who was in critical condition died on Saturday. He became the second wounded person to die from the injuries sustained. Al-Bdour called the attack on the church terrorist in nature.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack during a funeral procession

Jordanian authorities said that armed men stormed the grounds of the Greek Orthodox church during a funeral procession and opened fire. The church is located in the village of Hammud in Karak Governorate in southern Jordan.

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