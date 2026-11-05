Two US Air Force service members died last week in incidents that the Pentagon classified as “non-hostile.” Following this, the total number of US military personnel who have died since the start of the war with Iran on February 28 rose to 23, Defense News reports.

Circumstances of the deaths

In the updated Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) of the US Department of Defense, both deaths are listed in the “non-hostile” category, meaning they were not connected to direct combat operations. One case is marked as related to illness or injury, while the other has pending status.

One of those killed was serving on active duty in the US Air Force, while the other was an Air National Guard service member. Both were men from the enlisted personnel ranks in the E5–E9 categories. One was between 31 and 35 years old, while the other was over 35.

According to an Air Force spokesperson, one service member died in the US Central Command area of responsibility, which extends from northeastern Africa through the Middle East to Central and South Asia. The other died in the United States. The case with pending status is under investigation, but the department did not specify which body is conducting the investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The names of those killed have not yet been released. The Air Force spokesperson also did not explain why they were not identified after notification of next of kin, as is generally required by US Department of Defense policy.

Casualties in two categories

Both cases were entered in the Overseas Operations category rather than under Operation Epic Fury. A Pentagon spokesperson explained this by saying that the United States considers Operation Epic Fury to be over. The Overseas Operations category now lists eight service members killed: four under combat circumstances and four under non-hostile circumstances.

The Epic Fury category lists 15 deaths. In total, 866 US service members have been wounded in combat in the two categories since the start of the war: 417 under Epic Fury and 449 in the Overseas Operations category.

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