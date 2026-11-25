The number of reported dengue cases worldwide increased from 430,000 in 1990 to 14.7 million in 2024. The results of a new analysis were presented on November 22 at the annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene in National Harbor, Maryland, United States, Nature reports.

How the data were collected

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. It can cause fever, headaches and severe bone pain. Its main vector is the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is well adapted to warm urban environments.

Dengue cases are often recorded in different databases that are difficult to compare with one another. A group of researchers, including epidemiologist Ahyon Lim of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, combined available data and used statistical modelling to fill gaps in the statistics. The results were also published as a preprint on the Research Square platform before peer review.

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Dengue virologist Eng Eong Ooi of Duke–NUS Medical School in Singapore, who was not involved in the work, said that the increase in reported cases was not unexpected. According to him, more and more people live in urban areas where there is a risk of dengue infection.

Wolbachia trial in Brazil

The meeting also presented the results of the first randomized controlled trial in the Americas to assess the effect of mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacterium on dengue transmission. This bacterium reduces mosquitoes’ ability to transmit viruses and is passed on to their offspring.

From January 2021 to May 2022, researchers released about 32 million Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in designated areas of Brazil. They monitored nearly 6,000 children living in and outside the mosquito-release areas and collected blood samples annually from 2020 to 2024. Children from areas where such mosquitoes were released had a 68% lower likelihood of dengue infection than children from areas without Wolbachia.

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