Since the beginning of 2026, tens of thousands of people worldwide have already died as a result of extreme weather events, and this number, according to the publication's assessment, will continue to grow. The year is also forecast to be among the four warmest on record, The Guardian reports.

The publication notes that after the hottest summer since meteorological observations began in 1850, the global temperature in 2026 matched the record level of 2023 — 2.04°C above the pre-industrial level. The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, according to The Guardian, reached a level not recorded for 2 million years.

Heat, fires and drought

In May, temperatures in some cities in India and Bangladesh exceeded 45°C, while in Pakistan's Sindh province they reached 52°C. At least 47 deaths in South Asia were linked to the heat.

In August, heat caused approximately 50,000 deaths in European cities, according to the publication's estimate. Two-thirds of these excess deaths are linked to the climate crisis. Drought also forced Romania to shut down its only nuclear power plant because low water levels in the Danube did not allow the cooling system to be replenished.

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In Canada, nearly a thousand wildfires burned 3 million hectares, and smoke reached New York. In Europe, fires covered 686,000 hectares — twice the average of the previous 20 years.

Floods and landslides

Heavy rains and landslides caused significant casualties in Africa, Asia and Latin America. In February, record rainfall killed 72 people in the Brazilian city of Juiz de Fora, while more than 10,000 residents were forced to leave their homes. In March, floods and landslides claimed at least 131 lives in Ethiopia, 80 in Kenya and 18 in Tanzania.

In August, in Nepal's Lhende Khola river valley, a collapse of rock and glacial ice caused a flow of water and debris that swept away local communities. At least 1,300 people died, more than 5,000 were considered missing, and another 8,600 needed medical assistance. Scientists named unusually high temperatures and prolonged permafrost degradation among the likely factors.

The World Meteorological Organization reported accelerated energy accumulation in Earth's climate system: more than 90% of its excess is stored in the oceans. In June, sea surface temperatures began to exceed previous maxima, and a new El Niño phenomenon was confirmed on June 2.

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