The number of Arabs killed as a result of criminal violence in Israel since the beginning of 2026 has reached 201 following two fatal incidents on Saturday, The Jerusalem Post reports. In Kafr Manda, Lina Qassem Zidan from Daliyat al-Karmel was killed in a grenade attack targeting a business. Later that evening, a man was shot dead in Tayibe, in the Sharon region. The circumstances of the second killing remain unclear.

Attack in Kafr Manda

Zidan, who was not the target of the attack, was killed in a busy commercial area of Kafr Manda. According to the photo caption in the report, four people were also injured in the grenade explosion.

According to the Abraham Initiatives organization, the 201 victims include 192 Israeli citizens and nine residents. The victims include 14 women and girls. Of them, 167 people were shot dead, 10 died from stab wounds, seven died in fires, and one more person was killed in a car attack. The organization also reported that nine people were shot by police officers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

This is the sixth year in which the number of victims of criminal violence in Israel’s Arab communities has exceeded 100. Over the past four years, the death toll has exceeded 200 each time. During the corresponding period in 2025, 226 people were killed, making the current figure approximately 11% lower.

Criticism of the authorities’ actions

Abraham Initiatives co-executive director Shahira Shalabi said that business owners face extortion and racketeering, while parents fear their children may be recruited by criminal groups. According to her, such structures are also increasing their influence over state tenders, private businesses, and local institutions.

Jaafar Farah, director of the Mossawa Center for the Rights of Arab Citizens, called for the dismissal of the police commissioner and district commanders, holding them responsible for the failure to combat crime. Jamal Zahalka, head of the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, accused the government of inaction and called for the adoption of a binding government decision to eradicate criminal organizations in Arab society.

Read us on