North Korean leader Kim Jong Un likely ignored attempts by US President Donald Trump to establish contact with him. Last year, Trump called Kim and tried to reach him through communication channels but received no response, The Independent reports, citing sources at The Wall Street Journal familiar with the matter.

An unopened letter

After unsuccessful attempts to make contact, US officials handed Trump’s letter to a North Korean diplomat in New York. The diplomat later returned it unopened to a US representative.

During his trip to China last week, Trump publicly suggested the possibility of meeting Kim Jong Un and, according to the publication, asked aides to arrange it. However, the meeting did not take place. At the same time, a Trump administration official told The Wall Street Journal that there had been no attempts to arrange a meeting with Kim.

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The nuclear program issue

Before the trip, US officials discussed options for preparing for potential talks. Among them was wording that would not provide for formally recognizing North Korea as a nuclear state but would not include the traditional US demand for it to eliminate its nuclear weapons. Instead, the United States would seek restrictions on nuclear and missile tests and develop diplomatic contacts.

The White House told The Wall Street Journal that it remains committed to the denuclearization of North Korea. Trump and Kim Jong Un previously met three times, including in 2019, when Trump became the first sitting US president to enter North Korean territory. These contacts did not produce significant results on denuclearization.

Earlier this month, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that North Korea is expanding its uranium enrichment facility. Estimates indicate that the country has about 60 nuclear warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

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