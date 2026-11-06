In South Korea, Kim Min-seok, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, publicly apologized for his remarks about the possible influence of followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus on elections for the party leadership. An internal party investigation found no evidence to support these claims, Korea Herald reports.

Internal review

Earlier this week, Kim had already apologized at a closed party meeting. On Friday, he repeated the apology during a meeting of the Democratic Party’s supreme council, addressing party members and people who may have been affected by his remarks about religious interference in politics during the most recent party convention.

The politician said he would focus on uniting the party and improving people’s well-being. He also said the matter would be considered through internal party procedures.

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Previous remarks and reaction

In July, Kim claimed that lawmakers who do not support President Lee Jae-myung had allegedly secretly colluded with the religious organization so that its followers would join the Democratic Party en masse. According to his version, this could have affected the outcome of the party leadership election on August 17. These remarks were widely seen as directed against former party leader Jung Chung-rae.

Jung and lawmakers close to him called Kim’s claims unfounded and politically motivated. The opposition People Power Party called for a joint investigation by prosecutors and police, referring to an earlier review of similar allegations concerning the mass recruitment of Shincheonji members. It found that about 56,000 church members had been forced to join the People Power Party.

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