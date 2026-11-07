Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in the second free practice session of the Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix at the José Carlos Pace Autodrome in Brazil. His time was 1 minute 10.763 seconds. As The Rio Times reports, Antonelli was 0.253 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Norris and Verstappen in the top three

Max Verstappen of Red Bull was third in the session, 0.259 seconds behind the leader. Antonelli's Mercedes teammate George Russell finished fourth, 0.273 seconds off the pace, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri was fifth, 0.321 seconds behind.

Norris set the fastest time in the first practice session — 1 minute 11.717 seconds. Antonelli was second then, losing 0.082 seconds to the British driver. Free practice sessions do not award championship points: teams use them to test car setups, tyres and engine modes before qualifying.

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Russell's penalty and Camara's reprimand

Verstappen reported steering problems, while Red Bull said it was considering changes to his car. Russell already has a five-place grid penalty due to an engine change. Mercedes can win the Constructors' Championship in São Paulo if it finishes at least three points ahead of Ferrari after the race.

Brazilian Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto finished the second practice session eighth, 1.017 seconds behind Antonelli. Rafael Camara, making his Grand Prix debut for Haas, took 16th place. The stewards issued him a reprimand for impeding Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Turn 15. The third practice session is scheduled for November 7, qualifying will take place on the same day, and the race will be held on November 8.

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