Five-year-old horse Ombudsman, owned by Godolphin, won the Japan Cup in Tokyo, Japan, in his final start before beginning his breeding career. Jockey William Buick was in the saddle. The victory was Godolphin's first in this race.

How the race unfolded

Ombudsman rounded the turn into the home straight in the middle of the field as the runners spread across the width of the track. Having found room to manoeuvre, he moved into the lead and crossed the finish line first. The horse raced over one mile and four furlongs for the first and last time.

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Results

According to Sky Sports, this was Ombudsman's sixth Group 1 victory. France-trained Calandagan finished second. Japan's Danon Decile and Masquerade Ball took third and fourth place respectively.

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