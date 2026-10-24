In Australia, the Adelaide Film Festival said that one of its attendees was assaulted in Adelaide’s central business district after a screening of Jim Queen. The man was hospitalised with serious injuries. As ABC News reports, organisers believe that the nature of the verbal abuse brought to their attention indicates a likely homophobic motive for the attack.

Circumstances of the attack

According to the festival, the incident occurred after viewers left the event on Saturday evening. The victim was waiting for transport to return home. Festival chief executive Matt Kesting said that the man was initially subjected to homophobic verbal abuse, after which the attack became physical.

According to Kesting, the attendee suffered fractures and spent at least a day in hospital. He added that the man had already left the medical facility and, according to his information, was recovering.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police investigation

Police confirmed that at about 3:50 on Sunday, they responded to a report of an assault on a man by a group of people unknown to him near North Terrace and Bank Street in central Adelaide. The victim was taken to hospital. Law enforcement officers are identifying those involved in the attack.

In a joint statement, the Adelaide Film Festival and Feast Festival said they were deeply saddened and devastated by the incident, and unequivocally condemned discrimination in all its forms. South Australian Attorney-General Kyam Maher said that homophobic abuse has no place in the state.

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