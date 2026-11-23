In New York, United States, Lionsgate film company chairman Adam Fogelson said that the studio is in no rush to announce a seventh film in The Hunger Games franchise. The further development of the series will depend on writer Suzanne Collins, who retains an active creative role in adaptations of her books, Variety reports.

The studio awaits the author’s decision

At the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Fogelson said that Collins does not create stories without a compelling reason. According to him, if the author believes she has an important story to tell, she will write it, and the studio will benefit from it.

Collins attended the premiere but did not give interviews. While signing autographs, when asked about a possible new book, she replied in two words: “We’ll see.” Franchise director Francis Lawrence noted that the writer does not tell the film team whether she is working on a new novel and gives no hints about it.

The success of the new prequel

“Sunrise on the Reaping,” the sixth film in the franchise, opened with box office revenue of $120 million. This is almost three times more than the $44 million earned at the opening by the 2023 prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

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According to RelishMix, “Sunrise on the Reaping” had a social media reach of 652 million before its premiere. This is 66% higher than the 393 million recorded for “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

The popularity of Haymitch’s story

Collins’ new novel, dedicated to the origins of Haymitch Abernathy, sold more than 1.2 million copies in the United States in its first week. This is twice the first-week sales of “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and three times those of “Mockingjay.” By January 2026, worldwide sales of the English-language edition exceeded 4.4 million copies.

The adaptation also received the series’ highest audience ratings: 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and 4.1 out of 5 on Letterboxd. Fogelson called Collins the creative architect of the franchise and stressed that Lionsgate seeks to preserve her influence at every stage of work on the projects.

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