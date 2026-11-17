In Los Angeles, United States, representatives of the film press responded positively to David Fincher’s The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As Variety reports, critics called the film an engaging, easygoing watch and a tribute to Hollywood and Los Angeles.

First reactions

Film critic Simon Thompson described Fincher’s work as a love letter to Los Angeles, noting its eclectic cast and the film’s final section. Critic Zach Pope called the film a combination of Tarantino’s signature chaos, Fincher’s attention to detail, and Brad Pitt’s charisma.

The Wrap senior reporter Drew Taylor wrote that he “absolutely loved” the film. Critics Choice member Ricky Valero called it one of the year’s best films. Variety reviewer Clayton Davis described the film as wild and funny, separately praising the performances of Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, and Peter Weller.

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Plot and team

The film is set in 1977, eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt again plays stuntman Cliff Booth, who works as a fixer for a Hollywood studio and finds himself in a difficult situation while working for a popular movie star. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller.

The screenplay was written by Quentin Tarantino, who did not direct the project because, according to Variety, he plans to make only one more feature film. According to Fincher, the first version of the screenplay was 230 pages long, of which he cut 60.

Release and streaming

The film will be released exclusively in IMAX theaters on November 25 and will become available on Netflix on December 23. Pitt won an Oscar for his role as Cliff Booth in the original 2019 film, which grossed $410 million worldwide and received 10 Academy Award nominations.

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