In the United Kingdom, horse chestnuts began to bloom and show signs of spring growth more than half a year earlier than usual. Mild autumn weather following a summer of extreme heat and drought may have contributed to this phenomenon, The Guardian reports.

October was warmer than average across all parts of the United Kingdom. It was the ninth consecutive month in which the average temperature exceeded the norm.

Risk for pollinators

Chris Nichols, head of conservation programmes at the Woodland Trust, said the premature flowering is concerning because it could disrupt the synchronisation between trees and insect pollinators. According to him, trees need to flower during a specific period so that their cycle coincides with the activity of the insects on which they depend.

Kate Lewthwaite, citizen science programmes manager at the Woodland Trust, called the early flowering a sign of stress in the trees. In her view, drought may have forced the trees to suspend important physiological processes, similarly to winter dormancy. After rainfall, the plants may have resumed spring flowering out of season.

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Consequences of heat and drought

During the summer, many trees experienced a so-called early autumn: they wilted and shed their leaves prematurely. Experts also reported that ancient oaks in England are dying because of high temperatures and drought.

Kevin Martin, head of tree collections at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, noted that trees in the local arboretum are also moving into premature spring growth. He explained that summer stress caused the trees to enter a dormant state, while warm autumn conditions stimulated their development again. Martin estimates that the full impact of this phenomenon will become clear only in spring 2028.

Martin also said that after the drought, trees, especially in south-east England, produced little growth and became more vulnerable to damage during storms. During storms Austin and Boelo, more cases of tree damage and falls were recorded than expected for winds of that strength.

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