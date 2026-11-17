Cyprus is building four new permanent desalination plants to meet all of the country’s future water needs from the sea. More than €200 million will be spent on the project, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis.

The minister called the programme the country’s most expensive investment in water security since the 1980s. According to him, once the project is completed, water from reservoirs will be reserved for farmers. This should allow farmers to know the available water volumes in advance and plan their work for each season.

Investment in water infrastructure

Senekis compared the scale of the investment to the construction of the Kouris Dam and the Southern Conveyor. Around 43% of the ministry’s budget for next year is allocated to water infrastructure.

The ministry is also developing infrastructure for the wider use of reclaimed water. By the end of the month, it plans to complete a project to install water-saving attachments on household taps. According to the minister, this will deliver substantial water savings at a low cost.

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Support for farmers and involvement of Israeli companies

Farmers in Cyprus continue to feel the effects of last year’s drought. Senekis said he had submitted a documented request to the European Union, which secured €4.6 million to compensate for lost income. Payments to producers are to be made within the next two months.

Israeli state water company Mekorot has been one of the key partners in Cyprus’s desalination programme since 2015, when the Water Development Department began cooperating with it on facilities in Limassol and Larnaca. A Mekorot unit opened a €50 million facility in Limassol designed to produce 40,000 cubic metres of water per day, with the capacity to increase this to 60,000 cubic metres. The two plants were expected to cover approximately 40% of the island’s water consumption.

An Israeli contractor is also building a mobile plant on the Garyllis River in Limassol with a capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per day. It has not yet begun operating due to delays in equipment deliveries linked to the war in the Middle East.

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