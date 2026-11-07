Cyprus and Greece, during an interactive dialogue of the UN General Assembly, asked Turkey’s candidate for the post of UN secretary-general, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, questions concerning international law, the status of the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish-Libyan memorandum. As Cyprus Mail reports, he stated that he would be guided by the UN Charter in his work, including on the Cyprus issue, but did not directly answer most of the questions asked.

The Cyprus issue

Cyprus’ ambassador to the UN, Maria Michael, referred to Sinirlioğlu’s letter of May 19, 2022, written in his national capacity. According to her, the document stated that the Republic of Cyprus had ceased to exist as a legal entity in 1963.

She asked whether the candidate recognizes Cyprus’ sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and its status as a UN member state. Michael also asked him to condemn the attacks on peacekeepers in Pyla in August 2023, accept the Security Council’s position on Varosha and commit to implementing Security Council resolutions.

The Cypriot diplomat also raised the issue of alleged human rights violations in Turkey and asked whether Sinirlioğlu would support independent, impartial and effective investigations into such claims. She asked about his position on the assessment by the UN Human Rights Office, which found blanket bans on demonstrations after the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in 2025 to be unlawful.

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Greece’s objections

Greece’s ambassador to the UN, Aglaya Balta, focused on the 2019 Turkish-Libyan maritime memorandum. She stated that Turkey and Libya do not have adjacent or opposite coasts and no shared maritime border, while the agreement does not take into account Crete and the Dodecanese islands.

Balta called the memorandum an attempt to redraw geography and stated that its recent ratification by Libya’s House of Representatives does not give the agreement legal force. She asked the candidate how his commitment to observing international law is compatible with defending such claims.

Sinirlioğlu stated that the UN Charter would guide his work, including with regard to the Cyprus issue. He also quoted former UN secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld, calling neutrality a manifestation of integrity, but did not give a direct answer to questions about recognizing Cyprus, Pyla, Varosha and human rights.

Regarding the memorandum, Sinirlioğlu said that his candidacy had been nominated by Turkey, but that he does not represent the state. He also recalled that Greece had supported his election as OSCE secretary-general and stated that he had repeatedly demonstrated his ability to be an impartial and independent international civil servant. To be appointed UN secretary-general, a candidate must receive at least nine votes in the Security Council without a veto from a permanent member, after which the candidacy must be approved by the General Assembly.

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