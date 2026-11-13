Cyprus and Liechtenstein have finalized the conclusion of an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation of income and the prevention of tax evasion. The Ministry of Finance of Cyprus reported this.

Bilateral cooperation

As Cyprus Mail reports, the ministry announced the completion of work on the document in a post on the X platform. The agency described the agreement as an important milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Purpose of the document

The agreement is intended to eliminate situations in which the same income is taxed twice. It is also designed to support cooperation between the two jurisdictions in combating tax evasion.

Expected impact

According to the Cypriot Ministry of Finance, the agreement will strengthen legal certainty in taxation. The agency also stated that it should promote cross-border business activity and investment opportunities between Cyprus and Liechtenstein.

Read us on