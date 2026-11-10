Cyprus plans to begin natural gas production from the Glaucus and Pegasus fields in Block 10 of its exclusive economic zone in 2033. A final investment decision on the project is expected in 2029, Energy Minister Michael Damianos said after a meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and ExxonMobil Vice President for Global Exploration John Ardill, Cyprus Mail reports.

Drilling to resume in December

Damianos noted that the work is proceeding according to a pre-set schedule. He also reported new drilling that is due to begin in December.

John Ardill confirmed that the drilling rig will return to Cyprus in December for additional drilling and testing at the Pegasus field. According to him, this work will help shape the approach to submitting a field development and production plan, which is expected next year.

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Gas export options

The rights to Block 10 are jointly held by ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy. In June, both fields were declared commercially viable. At the time, the President of Cyprus described the decision as confirmation of the prospects of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and the eastern Mediterranean as a potential energy corridor for Europe.

ExxonMobil is considering several ways to develop the deposits: building a facility in Cyprus with a pipeline to Egypt, using existing Egyptian gas liquefaction facilities, or a floating LNG plant. Ardill noted that the floating option usually requires higher costs, while building onshore LNG plants requires larger resources than those currently discovered in Block 10.

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