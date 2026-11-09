Cyprus’ Energy Minister Michalis Damianou said that the country’s six discovered gas fields contain an estimated 20 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The first gas from the Cronos field is expected in the first half of 2028, he said, Cyprus Mail reports.

Decision on the Cronos field

At the annual Economist conference in Nicosia, Damianou said that Italy’s Eni and France’s TotalEnergies made a final investment decision on Cronos in July. The parties signed the main contracts for implementing the project in October.

Gas from Cronos is planned to be transported through existing infrastructure in Egypt to international markets, primarily Europe. According to the minister, work is also continuing on the Aphrodite field, and key agreements with Egypt concerning it have already been concluded.

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Energy isolation and the interconnector

Partners in blocks 5 and 10 are considering options for developing and selling their discoveries. Damianou noted that the recent crisis in the Strait of Hormuz demonstrated the need to diversify energy sources, supply routes, infrastructure and partnerships.

He also pointed out that Cyprus’ small isolated electricity system, without interstate connections, results in significant dependence on imported fuel. The minister linked reducing this dependence to the development of energy storage, grid modernization and the Great Sea Interconnector project, which is intended to connect Cyprus, Greece and Israel.

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