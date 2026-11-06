The Cypriot government plans to introduce pension reform from January 1, 2027. The relevant bill is expected to be submitted to parliament in the coming days, Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas said, Cyprus Mail reports.

Increase in the lowest pensions

According to the minister, the changes will be the first fundamental update to the country’s social insurance system in nearly half a century. The main goal of the reform is to increase pensions, especially the lowest ones.

Periods spent caring for children or relatives, living with a disability, and studying are also planned to be taken into account when calculating pension entitlements.

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Social Insurance Fund resources

According to Mousiouttas, the reform is intended to end government borrowing from the Social Insurance Fund and begin the gradual repayment of the state debt to the fund. The fund’s reserves currently amount to approximately €12 billion, the minister said.

Future fund surpluses are planned to be invested within a modern and transparent oversight system. Separately, the government is conducting social dialogue on strengthening the second pillar of the pension system, including occupational pension schemes and provident funds, which are intended to provide future pensioners with additional income.

Other statements by the minister

Mousiouttas linked the ability to invest in healthcare, education and social welfare to responsible management of public finances and the resilience of the economy. He also mentioned the tax reform introduced in January 2026 and ongoing reforms in education.

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