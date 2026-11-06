In Cyprus, the Ministry of Health plans to increase the number of subsidised infertility treatment cycles from four to five. State funding for one attempt will remain at €4,500.

Programme review

As Cyprus Mail reports, Health Minister Neofytos Charalambidis said that a proposal to review the current programme will soon be submitted to the Council of Ministers.

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He said this during the presentation of the Ministry of Health budget. According to the minister, the infertility treatment subsidy programme will be continued in 2027, with €7 million allocated for it. The changes concerning the number of subsidised cycles are to be included in the ministry's 2027 budget.

MP's position

The issue of expanding the programme was raised during the budget discussion by Savia Orfanidou, chair of the parliamentary Health Committee and an MP from the DISY party. She called for an increase in financial support and in the number of subsidised in vitro fertilisation cycles from four to five.

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