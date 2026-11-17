Cyprus has begun the procedure to allocate the first €25 million to the operator of the Great Sea Interconnector project — a subsea power connection between Crete and Cyprus. Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the process had already started, but its completion depends on regulatory decisions, Cyprus Mail reports.

How the payment will be made

According to the publication, the government is to credit the funds to Cyprus’ electricity transmission system operator. It must obtain written approval from the energy regulator, after which it will transfer €25 million to the Greek independent electricity transmission operator Admie, which manages the Great Sea Interconnector project.

The Cyprus News Agency, citing sources, reported that the amount had been planned for inclusion in electricity bills as a separate charge. At the same time, Cyprus Mail’s sources claim that the charge will appear on bills in the coming months, but it is to be deducted because the government will cover the costs. Therefore, the funding will effectively be provided at taxpayers’ expense.

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Funding terms and route survey

Cyprus and Greece agreed that Cyprus would pay €25 million annually in 2025–2029, while the total amount of funding would not exceed €125 million. In September 2024, the governments of the two countries signed a memorandum of cooperation that set this limit for the five-year construction phase.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides had previously linked the payment to the issuance of a Navtex for the resumption of deep-water surveys. Greek authorities issued such a navigational warning on November 6 at the request of French company Nexans, the manufacturer of the subsea cable. The French research vessel Abeille Marengo departed from Heraklion on Crete for waters east of Karpathos on November 10, and cable-route surveys began in international waters on November 12.

Admie had previously said that the Great Sea Interconnector section between the power systems of Greece and Cyprus is planned to be completed by the end of 2031.

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