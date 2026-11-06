In Cyprus, financial support for the state medical services Okypy has been extended until the end of 2026. Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said there are currently no plans to change the mechanism for providing this assistance, Cyprus Mail reports.

Review of Okypy finances

According to the minister, PricewaterhouseCoopers is already conducting a study of additional measures needed for the continued operation of the medical services. The issue of the economic autonomy of state hospitals was considered by the parliamentary health committee during discussions of the Health Ministry's 2027 budget.

Charalambides said that a special group of economists is analysing Okypy's finances, as well as opportunities to increase revenue and reduce costs. A separate committee involving representatives of Okypy and the health and finance ministries is preparing a report on the viability of the medical services. The document is expected to give the minister a clearer understanding of the steps needed for Okypy's uninterrupted operation in 2027.

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Calls for reforms

The minister noted that Okypy currently has sufficient reserves to continue operating, but the organisation must become financially sustainable and have a balanced budget.

Savia Orphanidou, chair of the parliamentary health committee, said that Okypy and state hospitals should not need government subsidies. She also called for reforms to ensure the long-term viability of the national Gesy healthcare system, including countering system shortcomings, abuses, queues for medical services and a decline in their quality.

MP George Pamboridis expressed concern over the autonomy of state hospitals, raising issues of staffing, personnel management and dependence on the civil service. MP Litsa Drusioti said that Okypy's autonomy exists largely on paper, while government subsidies are increasing instead of reducing the deficit.

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