Cyprus forecasts that total defence spending in 2027 will reach about 2.2% of gross domestic product. Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Stelios Kountouris presented these calculations during a discussion of the ministry’s 2027 budget at the House of Representatives’ finance committee, Cyprus Mail reports.

Spending forecast

In 2028, total defence spending is forecast to decrease slightly to 2.11% of GDP. These calculations take into account spending under the European Union’s Security Action for Europe, or SAFE, programme.

Expenditure directly earmarked for strengthening defence capabilities is expected to amount to 1.06% of GDP in 2027 and about 1% of GDP in 2028. By comparison, this figure stood at 0.73% of GDP in 2026.

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Development of the defence industry

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said that one of the government’s priorities is the development of the national defence industry. According to him, investment in this sector will simultaneously expand the capabilities of the National Guard and contribute to the country’s economy.

Palmas noted that the local defence industry is already developing technological programmes important for the National Guard’s armament programmes. Among the ministry’s other areas of work, he named strengthening the National Guard’s deterrence potential and military capabilities, protecting the environment and increasing its resilience to the effects of climate change, as well as the digital transformation of the defence ministry and the introduction of new technologies.

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