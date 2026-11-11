Cyprus has approved a National Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy through 2032, which provides for the use of AI in public services, business and science. At the same time, spending on key areas for implementing the document has not yet been determined: it is to be calculated in a future Action Plan, Cyprus Mail reports.

The approved version of the strategy is 120 pages long, while the July draft for public consultation had 101 pages. The document strengthened safeguards, clarified the division of responsibilities among institutions, and added support for technologies developed in Cyprus' research and innovation ecosystem.

Deadlines for public authorities postponed

Ministries and other public bodies must publish their own AI application strategies by the end of 2027. In the previous version of the document, the deadline was March 2027. Such plans will be updated annually and fully reviewed once every three years.

A number of precise deadlines were also removed from the final implementation chapter. In particular, the draft proposed procuring six transformational AI solutions within eight months and identifying five priority use cases for each ministry within 12 months. Instead, implementation was divided into three stages: launching governance mechanisms and setting priorities, implementing the first project portfolios, and scaling initiatives that demonstrate results.

Six national transformational projects are planned to be selected from 12 proposed flagship programmes. The first implementations are expected to produce measurable results within 12–24 months, but there is no strict timetable for the phases.

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Fewer obligations for business

The final version directly states that the strategy does not create new legal obligations for private organisations beyond existing European and national legislation. Companies, except for small and medium-sized enterprises, are recommended to formalise AI implementation plans.

The national AI compliance framework will provide recommendations and assistance with preparation, but will not conduct conformity assessments, issue certificates, or constitute regulatory approval of systems. Separately, the document distinguishes technological testing environments from the regulatory sandbox provided for by the EU Artificial Intelligence Act.

The strategy retains the proposal to create a co-financing fund for investments in AI startups: it could match private investments up to €1 million per round for a single company. However, the fund's parameters still need to be agreed with the relevant authorities. Microenterprises are envisaged to receive vouchers, implementation grants, resource credits for cloud and computing capacity, employee training and integration support.

Financial parameters have not yet been determined

The strategy aims to increase the share of enterprises using AI from 9.3% in 2025 to 75% in 2030. Other targets include training at least 3,000 artificial intelligence specialists by 2032, creating three AI unicorns, and placing the country among the top 15 European states in research in this field.

At the same time, the document does not assess the funding needs of governance structures, data and AI infrastructure, centres of excellence, testing environments and educational programmes. These calculations are to appear in the Action Plan and institutional plans.

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