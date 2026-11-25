The Cypriot government has launched public consultations on a draft law to set a minimum age of 15 for creating and maintaining social media accounts. According to Cyprus Mail, children under the age of 15 will not be able to create or maintain such accounts even with the consent of their parents or legal guardians.

Child protection plan

The draft law is part of the first direction of the action plan to protect children on social media, which the Council of Ministers approved in September. The plan provides for legislative regulation, the use of technological tools, as well as education and awareness-raising.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said that social media provides opportunities for communication, learning, self-expression and creativity. At the same time, he said, access to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, constant social comparison and excessive use of platforms create new challenges for children.

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Age verification and oversight

The proposed rules will apply exclusively to social media. To comply with the age restriction, platforms will be required to introduce mechanisms for verifying users' ages.

Compliance with the legislation will be overseen by the authority for radio, television and digital services as the national digital services coordinator. In the event of violations, it will be able to apply administrative measures and fines. Public opinions are being collected through the “Citizen's Voice” platform, and the consultations will continue until December 11, 2026.

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