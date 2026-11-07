Cyprus will launch a four-year strategy to attract foreign investors and skilled workers. Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced this in Nicosia during the annual conference of the American Chamber of Commerce, Cyprus Mail reports.

Ioannou presented the government's investment attraction strategy and stressed that investor confidence depends on transparent procedures, effective regulation, and the efficient work of public services. He also described transatlantic cooperation as a clear strategic priority for Cyprus, based on democracy and respect for international law.

Cooperation with the United States

According to the minister, the strategic dialogue between Cyprus and the United States provides a framework for cooperation in security, crisis management, energy, trade, investment, and education. He said the goal of such a partnership is to strengthen commercial ties and achieve practical results.

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Ioannou noted that transatlantic trade in liquefied natural gas and Eastern Mediterranean resources could help Europe diversify its energy supplies. The presence of American companies in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone, he said, demonstrates the value of this cooperation.

Energy and trade routes

The minister added that projects in renewable energy, energy storage, and electricity interconnections must be based on proper technical assessment, reliable financing, and environmental responsibility, in compliance with international law.

Ioannou also pointed to trade and investment opportunities opened up by the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor. In his view, Cyprus can offer maritime expertise and access to the EU single market. President of the American Chamber of Commerce Cyprus Marios Kapiris said that the organization represents more than 100 major American companies and businesses with American participation, and that its priorities are attracting investment and cooperation in energy and technology.

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