Cyprus will again receive support from the European Union’s solidarity mechanism as part of the next annual cycle for 2027. This was stated by Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Migration after the publication of the second annual European report on asylum and migration, Cyprus Mail reports.

Migration pressure and EU support

In the European Commission’s report, Cyprus, as well as Greece, Italy and Spain, were identified as countries experiencing migration pressure due to intensified irregular migration flows in previous years.

From July 2025 to June 2026, the number of irregular entries into Cyprus fell by 34% compared with the previous 12 months. The European Commission attributed this primarily to a decrease in arrivals from Syria and continued cooperation with the Lebanese authorities.

The European Commission proposed a solidarity mechanism for 2027, but its total scale and the specific contributions of countries are yet to be determined by the EU. Support may include relocations, financial contributions, the provision of personnel or other operational assistance. Access to it is linked to the consistent application of common responsibility rules.

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Relocations and returns

In 2026, 1,200 relocations were agreed for Cyprus. According to the Deputy Ministry of Migration’s assessment, this should contribute to a further reduction in the number of asylum seekers and ease the burden on the system and infrastructure.

The deputy ministry also stated that Cyprus has the highest number of return decisions relative to its population and GDP. According to its data, the country is among the five EU states that carried out more than half of the returns to third countries in the bloc.

The authorities’ priorities include strict control of arrivals, faster processing of applications, combating human trafficking networks, enforcing return decisions, and cooperation with countries of origin and transit. The European Commission also noted Cyprus’ progress in implementing the Pact on Migration and Asylum, including new screening procedures in Pournara, updating the legislative and administrative framework, modernizing infrastructure and coordinating relevant services.

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