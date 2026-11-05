In Cyprus, parliament passed a law providing for judicial review of cases involving the administrative detention of nationals of states outside the European Union if their detention exceeds six months. As Cyprus Mail reports, the amendments were made to the Aliens and Immigration Law, which regulates the entry, residence and deportation of foreigners.

Detention period of up to 18 months

Previously, nationals of non-EU countries could be held in administrative detention for up to six months. In certain cases, this period could be extended by another 12 months — up to 18 months in total. The grounds for an extension included a lack of cooperation by the detained person or delays in obtaining the necessary travel documents from third countries.

From now on, a habeas corpus court order must be issued in cases of detention exceeding six months.

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Vote and objections

Thirty-nine lawmakers voted for the amendment. The Elam and Alma parties opposed it. The legislation was changed to bring it into line with an EU directive, as well as European Commission recommendations concerning Cyprus’ obligations related to integration into the Schengen area.

Alma MP Michalis Paraskeva criticised the provision under which habeas corpus applications will be filed by the director of the Migration Department. In his view, the contradiction lies in the fact that the official seeking to extend detention will at the same time file such an application. He warned of possible legal complications. Akel MP Aristos Damianou referred to the applicable EU directive and stressed the primacy of European Union law over Cypriot legislation.

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