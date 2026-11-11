The municipality of Kiryat Shmona in Israel has petitioned the High Court of Justice to extend the period of wartime compensation for local businesses. The city argues that the state stopped recognizing business losses before companies had time to recover after the evacuation, The Jerusalem Post reports.

On November 4, Justice Ruth Ronnen ordered the government and other respondents to submit a preliminary response by January 4, 2027. This decision does not mean that the municipality's claims have been granted and does not provide for the awarding of compensation.

Dispute over payment deadlines

The petition challenges the termination of eligibility for compensation under the so-called red route as of March 1, 2025. This mechanism provides payments to businesses in border communities for verified losses. It also challenges the date of June 30, 2025, until which additional temporary compensation schemes were in effect.

The municipality asks for losses incurred from October 7, 2023, until the government declares the end of hostilities to be recognized, but at least until December 31, 2026. As an alternative, the city proposes reviewing again the payment termination dates and eligibility for compensation during later periods of military restrictions.

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The city believes that allowing residents to return did not restore businesses' customer base, workforce, or revenues. According to the municipality, after a prolonged evacuation, businesses faced customer outflow, employees who found work elsewhere, and costs of resuming operations before revenues returned.

Tax authority position and recovery data

The Tax Authority had previously rejected the city's demand. In a letter dated September 24, Compensation Fund Director Amir Dahan explained that eligibility for payments depended on conditions established by law, including the cessation of operations due to military restrictions, rather than the formal end of the war. According to him, residents were allowed to return from March 1, so the condition of suspended activity was no longer met.

The municipality also refers to a government decision from January 2025 that allowed some evacuees to remain in temporary accommodation until July 7, 2025. At the same time, Dahan stressed that extended stays in hotels did not extend the official evacuation period.

According to a January 2026 report by the Knesset Research and Information Center, the number of active businesses in Kiryat Shmona fell from 1,242 in July-August 2023 to 881 in the same period of 2024. In 2025, it rose to 1,188, but remained 4.3% below the pre-war level. Total turnover for July-August 2025 amounted to 860 million shekels, compared with 778 million in 2023 and 589 million in 2024. The city notes that aggregate figures do not prove the recovery of every individual business.

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