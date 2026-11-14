Australia rugby coach Les Kiss has returned Carter Gordon and Rob Valetini to the Wallabies’ starting lineup for the Nations Championship match against Scotland. Gordon will play at No. 10, while Valetini will line up in the back row alongside Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight.

As The Guardian reports, Gordon has returned after a broken leg, which was the latest injury to interrupt his progress. Kiss believes the rugby player can establish himself in the key fly-half position: since the last World Cup, the Australians have already used seven different players in the starting lineup in that role.

Changes after defeat to England

Declan Meredith, who played in the match against England last weekend, was not included in the 23-player squad for the game against Scotland. Australia come into the contest after three consecutive Test defeats.

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Valetini, a two-time John Eales Medal winner, had previously come off the bench to strengthen the game. Kiss has now returned him to the starting lineup at No. 6, counting on his ability to give the team momentum.

Suaalii to play in the centre

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will move from the left wing to inside centre, where he will again partner Len Ikitau. Due to an injury to Isaac Henry, which ended his tour, this is already the sixth consecutive change to Australia’s centre pairing.

Kiss is counting on the understanding between Ikitau and Suaalii, who have previously played 17 Test matches together. The coach also backed Suaalii after criticism, including from former England winger Chris Ashton. The Australian team conceded 138 points in its last three defeats.

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