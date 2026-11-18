China is building an almost 3-kilometre runway on Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. As Channel NewsAsia reports, satellite imagery and expert assessments indicate that the new facility could significantly strengthen Beijing’s military presence in the strategically important waters.

New infrastructure on the reef

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Lowy Institute, China began large-scale dredging and land reclamation work on the reef in late 2025. In ten months, one of China’s smallest outposts in the Paracel Islands has become an island that could rival the archipelago’s largest atoll, said Lowell Bautista, author of a Lowy Institute report.

Images by Planet Labs taken in September show a structure resembling a runway. A photograph dated Oct. 17 also shows the foundation of a harbour. Analysts estimate that the runway could enter service by mid-2027.

Capabilities for aviation

According to CSIS, the runway on Antelope Reef is comparable in size to the airfield on Woody Island in the Paracel archipelago and to three runways in the Spratly Islands. Bonji Ohara, director of the Japanese intelligence company Deep Dive, believes it will be able to accommodate not only fighter jets but also transport aircraft, tanker aircraft and bombers.

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Bautista noted that the new facility, together with infrastructure in the Spratly Islands and on Hainan Island, forms a network of runways, harbours and sensors in the South China Sea. Analysts also believe that Antelope Reef could expand China’s surveillance capabilities near Vietnam’s coast and strengthen China’s military potential near important shipping routes.

Reaction of the parties

China, Vietnam and Taiwan claim the Paracel Islands. China has exercised de facto control over the archipelago since 1974, following a brief armed clash with Vietnam. Beijing describes the work on the islands as necessary construction to improve the living and working conditions of residents and develop the local economy.

In August, Vietnam called the construction on Antelope Reef “completely illegal” and demanded that such actions stop immediately. Harrison Prétat, deputy director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, said that the runway and harbour would add capabilities for China’s military and paramilitary operations, although other Southeast Asian claimant states still retain access to marine resources and their own outposts.

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