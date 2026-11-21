China’s Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun met with British Defense Minister Wes Streeting in the United Kingdom. This was the first visit by the head of China’s defense ministry to the country in 26 years, Anadolu Agency reports.

Topics of the talks

The sides discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, the international and regional situation, as well as issues of mutual interest. China’s Ministry of Defense said this on Friday.

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According to the Chinese ministry, the participants in the meeting agreed to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of ties between the militaries of the two countries.

Statement by the British minister

Earlier, Wes Streeting said that China is the United Kingdom’s third-largest trading partner and has the world’s largest active armed forces, so London cannot ignore Beijing. At the same time, he stressed that recognizing China’s influence does not mean accepting its behavior, and that economic engagement will not turn into strategic dependence.

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