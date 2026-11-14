China and Laos Open Joint Military Center — Deutsche Welle

In late September, China and Laos opened a joint military support and training center north of the Lao capital, Vientiane. Initially, the Ban Keun airfield is planned to train Lao Air Force pilots, China said. This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

New Facility in Laos

Marco Bünte, professor of Asian politics at the University of Erlangen–Nuremberg, noted that it remains to be seen how the center in Ban Keun will affect China’s military access to Southeast Asia. In his view, Laos and Cambodia have long been close military partners of China, and the new center could become the next step in developing these ties.

Johann Fuhrmann, head of the Beijing office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, stressed that training Lao pilots should be distinguished from the possible future use of the facility by the Chinese armed forces. In his assessment, China strengthens its influence when it participates for years in personnel training and the operation of such facilities.

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The runway at Ban Keun is 2,000 meters long, while large Chinese bombers usually require about 3,000 meters. In addition to transport aircraft and helicopters, the Lao Air Force has three light combat aircraft produced by Russia’s Yakovlev Design Bureau. FlightGlobal reported that the country has four Chinese K-8 trainer-combat aircraft in service. Satellite images analyzed by Reuters in early October showed eight K-8s at the base, although this does not necessarily mean they are permanently stationed there.

China’s Presence in Cambodia

Earlier in 2025, China expanded its presence at Cambodia’s Ream naval base on the coast of the Gulf of Siam. China uses the facility for logistics and training. Japanese and Vietnamese ships can call at the port, but they are berthed at the southern pier, while the terms of access for other navies to the same facilities remain unclear.

In early November, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited his counterparts from Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Myanmar to Beijing. Following the meeting, the sides agreed to strengthen economic cooperation and security cooperation. Vietnam and the Philippines are closely monitoring developments, as they have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

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