China and five other countries have joined the pledge to triple global nuclear capacity at the Cop31 climate summit in Turkey. The total number of states supporting this goal has risen to 39. As The National reports, Asia’s largest energy importers are accelerating the development of nuclear generation amid the war in Iran, which has exposed their dependence on oil and gas from Persian Gulf countries.

Asia is building most new reactors

According to Global Energy Monitor, 66 gigawatts of the 91 gigawatts of nuclear capacity under construction worldwide are being built in Asia. This accounts for 73% of the global total and is more than twice the region’s share of existing nuclear capacity.

Asian countries’ dependence on supplies through the Strait of Hormuz is particularly significant for exporters from the Persian Gulf. According to the US Energy Information Administration, in 2024 Asian countries purchased 84% of the oil and condensate and 83% of the liquefied natural gas transported through the strait.

Plans of Japan, South Korea and Vietnam

Japan, which received 93% of its imported crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz before the conflict, seeks to restart more reactors. South Korea has accelerated maintenance at five shut-down power units, while Vietnam has approved the construction of two reactors. The Philippines is also considering commissioning a nuclear power plant built in the 1970s and 1980s that has never operated.

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed creating an Asian equivalent of the International Energy Agency to coordinate oil stocks and emergency reserve releases. She also called for stronger energy ties with producers from the Persian Gulf.

Impact on gas, not oil

The International Energy Agency forecasts that global nuclear power generation will grow by an average of 2.8% annually by 2030, more than twice as fast as over the previous five years. China, according to the agency’s estimate, will add nearly 30 gigawatts of capacity, while nuclear electricity generation in India will grow by 15% a year.

At the same time, the effect on exports from Persian Gulf countries will not be immediate. Nuclear generation competes directly mainly with gas in electricity production, while demand for oil is largely determined by transport and industry. The IEA expects gas-fired generation to grow by about 5% annually in China and by 9.7% in India this decade.

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