China and Singapore have agreed to expand businesses’ access to yuan financing, including for trade transactions with third countries. The measures were announced at a meeting of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation in Singapore, co-chaired by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, Euronews reports.

New financing mechanisms

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the People’s Bank of China will restructure the existing yuan financing scheme based on a currency swap agreement between the central banks. One mechanism will allow authorized financial institutions to obtain yuan for a broader range of lending operations.

This includes financing trade with other countries, day-to-day operating expenses and investments. Funds will be provided for one, three or six months. Another mechanism will continue to provide backup yuan financing for financial institutions in Singapore.

The parties also plan to expand the list of assets that can be used as collateral for borrowing. The issue of accepting Chinese government bonds as collateral is still under discussion. The central banks are exploring the possibility of linking fast payment systems for small transfers between the two countries. The Monetary Authority of Singapore did not announce an increase in the total amount of available financing.

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Part of broader cooperation

The financial arrangements are part of a package of 29 agreements and initiatives in finance, trade, technology and healthcare. It includes new arrangements, extensions of existing mechanisms and proposals for further work.

China is encouraging companies to use the yuan, also known as the renminbi, more actively in international trade and investment. According to an analysis by the Reserve Bank of Australia, the share of Chinese trade settled in yuan rose from less than 20% in 2021 to about 35%. At the same time, the currency accounted for less than 2% of global foreign exchange reserves.

Singapore and China also intend to support companies seeking listings and fundraising on each other’s stock markets. Separately, the countries announced plans to create an economic corridor between Singapore, the Tianjin Eco-City and the Xiong’an New Area in northern China.

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