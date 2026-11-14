China and the United States held the first meeting of their trade council on November 13, discussing tariff cuts, trade in agricultural products and other bilateral issues. This was reported by China’s Ministry of Commerce, according to Channel NewsAsia.

The Chinese ministry said the sides held a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on implementing the outcomes of previous China-US economic and trade talks. The topics included tariffs, a mutual agreement to reduce them under a $30 billion-for-$30 billion arrangement, as well as agricultural trade.

Further work of the trade council

China’s Ministry of Commerce did not report any specific agreements reached following the first meeting. At the same time, it said Beijing and Washington would continue using the trade council to resolve trade issues, expand cooperation and reduce the number of outstanding matters.

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Tariffs and agricultural purchases

After the September summit in Washington between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, the sides proposed a $60 billion package of mutual tariff reductions. It includes around $17 billion in US agricultural products that China imported in 2024, but the plan has not yet been finalized.

According to Reuters’ analysis of customs data, China’s purchases of US agricultural goods, excluding soybeans, may fall to a seven-year low this year. This is despite an agreement on annual purchases worth $17 billion through 2028. Beijing has repeatedly called on Washington to implement the $60 billion tariff-reduction agreement, calling it a prerequisite for increasing purchases of US agricultural products.

The White House said Donald Trump would meet Xi Jinping on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen.

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